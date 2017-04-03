Q&A about the $198 million Tyler ISD ...

Q&A about the $198 million Tyler ISD bond package to renovate John...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Members of Tyler Proud, from left, Mark Randall, Kristen Baldwin and Leslie Strader, met with the Tyler Morning Telegraph Editorial Board on April 6 to discuss the planned $198 million high school bond issue. Photo by Allison Pollan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Its the customer's fault . . . always Apr 4 Randy 1
Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10) Apr 4 USS LIBERTY 37
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 3 Educator 272
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Mar 30 cuz i fookin can 5
Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14) Mar 25 Mike 7
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 23 tyler sux 14
Kerry Cook case Mar 23 ABC 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,513 • Total comments across all topics: 280,142,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC