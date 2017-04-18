Police still searching for Gladewater shooting suspect
A gun was fired Tuesday morning near the intersection of North Street and Scott Street in Gladewater, and police say they are still searching for the suspect. "At the moment, what we do know," Gladewater Police Chief Rob Vine said, "is we have a 28-year-old black male who was shot once."
