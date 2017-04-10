Podcasters, Rebecca Renfrew and Traci...

Podcasters, Rebecca Renfrew and Traci Dixon inspire women to open up...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Traci Dixon and Rebecca Renfrow hosts of Story Cast with Rebecca and Traci. Rebecca Renfrow, of Lindale, and Traci Dixon, of Tyler, are the best of friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) 8 hr yidfellas v USA 274
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Wed Lizzybuff 28
City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support... Wed Katniss Everdeen 1
News One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County Tue tjs 1
Drive in theater Apr 9 Anonymous 3
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 8 cuz i fookin can 31
Its the customer's fault . . . always Apr 4 Randy 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at April 13 at 10:01AM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,846 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC