One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County

One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

On April 10, 2017 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on FM-3053 in Gregg County, three miles south of Liberty City. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 31 year-old Tyler man was traveling south on FM-3053 while a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Marion Collins, 37 years-old of Gladewater, was traveling north on the same roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Drive in theater Sun SimWashington 3
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Sun SimWashington 273
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Sat cuz i fookin can 31
Its the customer's fault . . . always Apr 4 Randy 1
Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10) Apr 4 USS LIBERTY 37
To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16) Mar 30 cuz i fookin can 5
Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14) Mar 25 Mike 7
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at April 11 at 10:02AM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,135 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC