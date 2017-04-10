One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County

On April 10, 2017 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on FM-3053 in Gregg County, three miles south of Liberty City. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 31 year-old Tyler man was traveling south on FM-3053 while a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Marion Collins, 37 years-old of Gladewater, was traveling north on the same roadway.

