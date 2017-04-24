National Weather Service issues warnings for ETX counties
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the following counties through 5:45 p.m.: Henderson, Navarro, Van Zandt At this time last year, a guy by the name of Dak Prescott was still on the draft board. In fact, the Mississippi State star didn't hear his named called until Saturday during the fourth round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Carole Clark 321st District Judge Has To Go (Sep '13)
|10 hr
|POEMSBYSANDY
|15
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Apr 26
|Spyguy
|18
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Apr 26
|JoAnnHampton Isan...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 23
|Michelle Turner W...
|33
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Apr 22
|Class clown
|1
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC