NARFE Rose City 344 Chapter

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10:15 a.m. Friday at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. Speaker will be Attorney Richard H. Lottmann of Tyler. Lottmann received an undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University in 1976 and a Juris Doctor degree from Southern Methodist University in 1980.

