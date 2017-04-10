Man shot in hand at Tyler park; suspect still at large

Tyler police report a 25-year-old black male was shot in the hand just before 11 a.m. Sunday at Tyler's Noble E. Young Park, 3125 Seaton St. According to a Tyler Police Department news release, officers who arrived on the scene were told the victim had been shot and had been taken to ETMC by private vehicle for medical treatment. The suspect was gone upon officers' arrival.

