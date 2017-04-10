Man arrested in The Woods subdivision after pursuit from a Tyler Wal-Mart

A 25-year-old, identified as Deaveron Rakin Dean, of Tyler, was arrested after a pursuit with law enforcement after Tyler police said he attempted to fraudulently return items to a Tyler Wal-Mart on Saturday afternoon. Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Don Martin said police were dispatched to a call involving a man attempting to fraudulently return items to the customer service desk at the Wal-Mart on 5050 Troup Highway about 1:44 p.m. A news release said an officer at the rear of the vehicle ordered the suspect to stop, but the suspect drove toward another officer who was on foot in front of the vehicle.

