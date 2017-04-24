Man accused of stealing archery equip...

Man accused of stealing archery equipment in 2016 is arrested in Tyler

A Tyler man is arrested at Lake Tyler this weekend and arrested for stealing archery equipment in November of 2016. Billy Bob Willingham III, 25, was arrested Sunday by Game Warden Brad Clark for outstanding warrants.

