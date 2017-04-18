Loved ones honored on Organ Donor Tree of Life
Nearly 100 family members and friends gathered in the pews of Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler's chapel Thursday afternoon to pay tribute to lost loved ones. Nineteen Tyler-area organ and tissue donors from the previous two years were honored in the special ceremony, which included music, speakers, a blending of the sands memorial and concluded with a meal.
