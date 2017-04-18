Liberty City bank robbery suspect from Kilgore arrested
The Gregg County Sheriff's Office released a statement Saturday saying they arrested 48-year-old Hector Camargo and charged him with aggravated robbery. The robbery happened at the First National Bank of Hughes Springs located at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 1252 and Old Highway 135 around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|2 hr
|Michelle Turner W...
|33
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Sat
|Class clown
|1
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 12
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC