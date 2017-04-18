Leadercast slated for May 5, tickets ...

Leadercast slated for May 5, tickets avalable

Executives, authors, sports professionals, journalists and other experts will join Hollywood writer, director and actor Tyler Perry on May 5 to speak about leadership to audiences in Tyler and across the world via telecast. Leadercast is a one-day event broadcast live to hundreds of locations around the globe.

