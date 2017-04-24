Human trafficking: UTT to hold seminar
The University of Texas at Tyler has scheduled a public awareness event on human trafficking. The university's Center for Ethics will host the discussion at 6:00 p.m. May 10 in the Tyler Ornelas Activity Center at 3402 Old Omen Road in Tyler.
