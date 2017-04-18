Historic Aviation Memorial Museum of Tyler hosts annual Fly-In
Jack Clough of Dallas peeks into the cock pit with uncle Tim and aunt Erica Horn of Tyler. Correspondent/Noah Morris When 12-year-old Carson Langford started playing War Thunder, a video game that simulates air battles in WWII, Korean War and Vietnam era planes, he became interested in aircraft and military planes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Sat
|Class clown
|1
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Sat
|Michelle Turner W...
|32
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 12
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC