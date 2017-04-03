Griffin students bring awareness to child abuse
Head Start students from Maime G. Griffin Elementary School sing and dance during the Smith County Child Abuse Awareness Proclamation Day program on Friday, April 7 in Tyler. Mary Lu Romero helps her Head Start students, Oscar Ordorich , Riley Johnson, and Victor Gadamez with their balloons at the Smith County Child Abuse Awareness Proclamation Day Program at Mamie G. Griffin Elementary School on Friday, April 7 in Tyler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|16 hr
|cuz i fookin can
|31
|Its the customer's fault . . . always
|Apr 4
|Randy
|1
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Apr 4
|USS LIBERTY
|37
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 3
|Educator
|272
|To All Idiots Who Support Trump: (Sep '16)
|Mar 30
|cuz i fookin can
|5
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Mar 25
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC