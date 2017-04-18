Giving Garden: Eagle Scout community garden project brings church, school together
Gloves lay on the ground at the Giving Garden outside of Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas, on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Jonathan created the garden for his Eagle Scout project and will grow seasonal fruits and vegetables that will be used by the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|Sun
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 12
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
|Drive in theater
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|cuz i fookin can
|31
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC