Gilmer JV baseball player airlifted from Bullard to Tyler after sustaining head injury

A Gilmer High School junior varsity baseball player who was injured during a JV game at Bullard on Friday night faces a "tough" recovery, but his injuries are not life-threatening, Gilmer ISD superintendent Rick Albritton said. The player, freshman Grant Couture, was airlifted to East Texas Medical Center in Tyler after being struck in the mouth and nose area by an infield fly ball which he lost in the sun, said Gilmer High School assistant principal Jeff Hamilton, who witnessed the incident.

