Free Empower Diabetes Classes Begin May 2
East Texas diabetics are encouraged to learn more, get connected, and get on top of the serious disease by attending UT Health Northeast's free Empower Diabetes classes beginning May 2 in classroom 3207 at UT Health Northeast, located at 11937 U.S. 271 in Tyler, at the corner of U.S. 271 and State Highway 155. Disease management is the goal of the Empower Diabetes program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ashley Ray
|Sun
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 12
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Apr 12
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Apr 11
|tjs
|1
|Drive in theater
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|cuz i fookin can
|31
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC