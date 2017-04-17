Free Empower Diabetes Classes Begin May 2

East Texas diabetics are encouraged to learn more, get connected, and get on top of the serious disease by attending UT Health Northeast's free Empower Diabetes classes beginning May 2 in classroom 3207 at UT Health Northeast, located at 11937 U.S. 271 in Tyler, at the corner of U.S. 271 and State Highway 155. Disease management is the goal of the Empower Diabetes program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.