Family mourns loss of hardworking fat...

Family mourns loss of hardworking father 18 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Victoria Advocate

"He was an overall excellent human being and a hardworking father," said Yeidy Joy, his wife of 16 years. "My girls were so blessed to have him; he gave them an ideal childhood."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Ray Apr 16 I know 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 274
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Apr 12 Lizzybuff 28
City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support... Apr 12 Katniss Everdeen 1
News One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County Apr 11 tjs 1
Drive in theater Apr 9 Anonymous 3
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 8 cuz i fookin can 31
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,232 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC