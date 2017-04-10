Editorial: Don't stifle innovation, e...

Editorial: Don't stifle innovation, entrepreneurship with ride-booking regulations

With the addition of the Lyft ride-booking service last month, Tyler residents have a full array of options for getting around town, from their own personal vehicles to taxi cabs to independent entrepreneurs making their time and their vehicles available for rides. City officials have wisely stayed out of the fray, declining to over-regulate Lyft and Uber, and instead allowing the free market to work.

