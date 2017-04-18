East Texas wife, husband get prison f...

East Texas wife, husband get prison for synthetic drug ring

Tyler Morning Telegraph

Prosecutors say an East Texas woman and her husband have been sentenced to federal prison for running a synthetic marijuana trafficking ring. Shanna Peek Tidwell of Gilmer was sentenced Tuesday to 2½ years in prison.

