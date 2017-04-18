East Texas Wheelchair Games return to Tyler on Saturday
The East Texas Wheelchair Games return to Tyler on Saturday with events scheduled from noon to 4 p.m. at John Tyler High School. The Wheelchair Games is a friendly competition in track and field events open to people ages 12 to adult.
