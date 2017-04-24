East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Cowan ...

East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Cowan Center brought Itzhak Perlman to Tyler in 2009

Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The University of Texas at Tyler's Cowan Center and East Texas Symphony Orchestra are jointly presenting one of the world's most accomplished musicians - cellist Yo-Yo Ma. "It has been a dream for more than 15 years to bring Yo-Yo Ma to the era," Susan Thomae-Morphew said in a news release, announcing the big news.

Tyler, TX

