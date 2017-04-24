East Texas Symphony Orchestra, Cowan Center brought Itzhak Perlman to Tyler in 2009
The University of Texas at Tyler's Cowan Center and East Texas Symphony Orchestra are jointly presenting one of the world's most accomplished musicians - cellist Yo-Yo Ma. "It has been a dream for more than 15 years to bring Yo-Yo Ma to the era," Susan Thomae-Morphew said in a news release, announcing the big news.
