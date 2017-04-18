East Texas officials talk severe weather response plan, announce...
The city of Tyler will begin participating in a statewide initiative to help find elderly and disabled people during disasters. On Wednesday, emergency response personnel from across the county met to discuss the county's severe weather and tornado response plan.
