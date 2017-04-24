East Texas landowners wonder what's n...

East Texas landowners wonder what's next after hog poison hold

Read more: KLTV Tyler

This week, the company that makes the brand of poison called "Kaput" pulled the product from Texas, citing legal concerns. The use of the poison has been heavily contested by both Republicans and Democrats for safety reasons.

