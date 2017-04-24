East Texas hospitals to participate in drill involving the mass...
Every day hospitals in East Texas transfer patients to other medical facilities so they can get the care they need. But Friday area hospitals and other agencies involved in public safety will be tested when they work together to practice mass transfer of 200 patients across the region.
