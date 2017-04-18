Early voting for city, school board elections begins Monday
Voters in Tyler, Whitehouse, Lindale, Arp, Bullard, Winona and Hideaway will have elections. Those elections vary by jurisdiction, but include school bonds, city council seats, school board seats and some city charter amendments.
