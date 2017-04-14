Dr. Temple Grandin speaks at UT Tyler Herrington Patriot Center about autism and livestock behavior

People line up to buy autographed books and to meet Dr. Temple Grandin, an accomplished and well-known adult with autism, during a meet and greet at the University of Texas at Tyler Friday April 14, 2017. Gladewater ISD Preschool Program for Children with Disabilities teacher Katie Banks meets Dr. Temple Grandin, an accomplished and well-known adult with autism, during a meet and greet at the University of Texas at Tyler Friday April 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.