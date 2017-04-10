Dr. Brian Mendenhall to lead discussi...

Dr. Brian Mendenhall to lead discussion on heat-related illnesses

23 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Brian Mendenhall, MD, medical director for Excel ER in Tyler, leads the April 20 Walk With a Doc at Rose Rudman Trail. He will discuss heat-related illnesses.

