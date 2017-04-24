Dr. Brian H. Stone Honored by Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Brian H. Stone, DDS, MD, of Tyler, received the Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons second annual Roger P. Byrne, DDS, MD, Political Advocacy Award in recognition of his commitment and tireless advocacy on behalf of the OMS specialty and the citizens of Texas. During the past year, Dr. Stone has worked with members of the Texas Legislature, including those who serve on the Sunset Advisory Committee and the House Committee on Public Health, to develop strong dental office-based anesthesia/sedation regulations that will protect patients who undergo procedures in the dental office where anesthesia/sedation is indicated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12)
|Wed
|Spyguy
|18
|Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ...
|Wed
|JoAnnHampton Isan...
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Apr 24
|cwarren
|29
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 23
|Michelle Turner W...
|33
|Does anyone know Renee Vaughn
|Apr 22
|Class clown
|1
|Ashley Ray
|Apr 16
|I know
|1
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 13
|yidfellas v USA
|274
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC