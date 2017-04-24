Dr. Brian H. Stone Honored by Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons

Oral and maxillofacial surgeon Brian H. Stone, DDS, MD, of Tyler, received the Texas Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons second annual Roger P. Byrne, DDS, MD, Political Advocacy Award in recognition of his commitment and tireless advocacy on behalf of the OMS specialty and the citizens of Texas. During the past year, Dr. Stone has worked with members of the Texas Legislature, including those who serve on the Sunset Advisory Committee and the House Committee on Public Health, to develop strong dental office-based anesthesia/sedation regulations that will protect patients who undergo procedures in the dental office where anesthesia/sedation is indicated.

