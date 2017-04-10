Cumberland Road in Tyler to close for outdoor warning system installation
The City of Tyler will be installing an outdoor warning system siren at the 1600 block of East Cumberland Road at the intersection of Cumberland Road and Oak Creek Circle. Due to the construction of this project, both lanes of Cumberland Road will be closed during the installation.
