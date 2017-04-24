Couple accused of fake holdup in Tyle...

Couple accused of fake holdup in Tyler shopping center parking lot indicted

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A man and woman accused of staging a robbery at knifepoint in a south Tyler shopping center have been arraigned in a Smith County court. A police investigation led police to arrest Hardy, who claimed she was "robbed and held at knifepoint," back in March.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone else curious about the Precinct 3 Consta... (Feb '12) Wed Spyguy 18
Commissioner JoAnn Hampton charged with felony ... Wed JoAnnHampton Isan... 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Apr 24 cwarren 29
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 23 Michelle Turner W... 33
Does anyone know Renee Vaughn Apr 22 Class clown 1
Ashley Ray Apr 16 I know 1
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 13 yidfellas v USA 274
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at April 28 at 8:31AM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,807 • Total comments across all topics: 280,627,653

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC