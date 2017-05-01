Community rallies support for tornado victims - how you can help
Representatives with the Salvation Army were stationed at the Canton ISD Junior High, where they served meals to first responders. Brookshire's gave away cases of water and bags of ice at Brookshire's Food Store in Canton, 880 E. Highway 243, to anyone in need while supplies lasted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
