Church brings the journey of Christ to life in Easter production
People perform during a dress rehearsal of "The Journey: Death and Life" at Rose Heights Church in Tyler, Texas, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. "The Journey: From Death to Life" features a combination of live performance and film clips, with prominent scenes featuring the Nativity, the thieves in prison with Barabbas as well as with Jesus at the crucifixion, and heaven, where the thief who accepted Jesus on the cross will meet Him again.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Thu
|yidfellas v USA
|274
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Wed
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|Wed
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Tue
|tjs
|1
|Drive in theater
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|cuz i fookin can
|31
|Its the customer's fault . . . always
|Apr 4
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC