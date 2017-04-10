Church brings the journey of Christ to life in Easter production

People perform during a dress rehearsal of "The Journey: Death and Life" at Rose Heights Church in Tyler, Texas, on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. "The Journey: From Death to Life" features a combination of live performance and film clips, with prominent scenes featuring the Nativity, the thieves in prison with Barabbas as well as with Jesus at the crucifixion, and heaven, where the thief who accepted Jesus on the cross will meet Him again.

