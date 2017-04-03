Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital to break ground on...

Officials with Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System broke ground today on a massive new expansion of Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler that will drastically increase the Emergency and Intensive Care capabilities of the System. The expansion project will consist of a new 200,000-square-foot Tower to be built on the South side of Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, with a skywalk leading to a new, approximately 850-space parking garage across Dawson Street.

