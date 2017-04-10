Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler Completes Magnet Survey

Tyler has completed the last step in their years-long journey to achieve the Magnet status with a site survey from April 5-7. During the Magnet site survey, appraisers from the ANCC met with nurses, and leaders across the organization, toured different areas of the hospital, shared meals together and held roundtable meetings on topics ranging from Evidence-Based Practices to ethics and even met with members of faculty from schools of nursing affiliates and educators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.