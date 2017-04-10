Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Ty...

Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler Completes Magnet Survey

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler has completed the last step in their years-long journey to achieve the Magnet status with a site survey from April 5-7. During the Magnet site survey, appraisers from the ANCC met with nurses, and leaders across the organization, toured different areas of the hospital, shared meals together and held roundtable meetings on topics ranging from Evidence-Based Practices to ethics and even met with members of faculty from schools of nursing affiliates and educators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler 6 hr Lizzybuff 28
City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support... 15 hr Katniss Everdeen 1
News One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County Tue tjs 1
Drive in theater Apr 9 Anonymous 3
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Apr 9 Anonymous 273
Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10) Apr 8 cuz i fookin can 31
Its the customer's fault . . . always Apr 4 Randy 1
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Smith County was issued at April 12 at 10:00AM CDT

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,903 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC