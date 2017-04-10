Christus Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler Completes Magnet Survey
Tyler has completed the last step in their years-long journey to achieve the Magnet status with a site survey from April 5-7. During the Magnet site survey, appraisers from the ANCC met with nurses, and leaders across the organization, toured different areas of the hospital, shared meals together and held roundtable meetings on topics ranging from Evidence-Based Practices to ethics and even met with members of faculty from schools of nursing affiliates and educators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|6 hr
|Lizzybuff
|28
|City Council candidate Bob Westbrook is support...
|15 hr
|Katniss Everdeen
|1
|One dead in Monday wreck in Gregg County
|Tue
|tjs
|1
|Drive in theater
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|3
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Apr 9
|Anonymous
|273
|Review: Azleway Boys Ranch Inc (Aug '10)
|Apr 8
|cuz i fookin can
|31
|Its the customer's fault . . . always
|Apr 4
|Randy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC