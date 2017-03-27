Card 53 will perform on April Fools...we're not joking
The City of Tyler is the bringing jokes to Liberty Hall for April Fools Day. No one is fooling you! Card 53 of Tyler will perform Saturday, April 1 at 8 p.m. on the Liberty Hall stage.
