Blakelynn LaRae Despain

Carley and Justin Despain of Chico announce the birth of a daughter, Blakelynn LaRae, on March 28, 2017, at Wise Health System in Decatur.She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 1/2 inches long.Blakelynn has two brothers: Tristin, 7, and Nathan, 2; and one sister, Ella, 6.Grandparents include Rob Gammage of Brownsboro, Bridget Gammage of Tyler and ... (more)

