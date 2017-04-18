Bicyclist in the hospital after wreck in Tyler
According to Tyler PD, at 10:03 a.m. police responded to the call of a bicycle being struck by a vehicle on the 6900 block of Old Jacksonville Highway, near Three Lakes Parkway. Police said the bicyclist, identified as Donnie Middlebrook,66, was riding his bike in the crosswalk crossing the intersection heading east.
