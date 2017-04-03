Annual Lego designs contest kicks off...

Annual Lego designs contest kicks off today at Tyler Public Library

Participants are invited to "Tell Us a Story" in the Tyler Public Library's annual Lego design contest that runs from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. for four days from Monday, April 3 to Thursday, April 6 in the library lobby. Participants are welcome to attend all afternoons, but entries must be completed by 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. The Library will provide all materials while participants provide the creativity and imagination.

