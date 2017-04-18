Affidavit reveals more information ab...

Affidavit reveals more information about man accused of overseeing at least 15 marijuana fields

Local law enforcement spent more than a year tracking the man they believe was a leader of a massive marijuana growing operation that spanned 15 East Texas counties. According to an arrest warrant affidavit released Monday, authorities built a case against Eduardo Ramirez Pineda, 24, of Tyler, using mobile tracking devices on his vehicles as well as physical and electronic surveillance of him purchasing items such as fertilizers, water pumps and water hoses they believed were used to cultivate marijuana fields.

