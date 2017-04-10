$10 million development project appro...

$10 million development project approved for Downtown Tyler

15 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

In a council meeting Wednesday, the City of Tyler announced their plan to develop a retail and apartment space downtown. Located on North Bonner Avenue across from City Hall, the Westpark at Downtown will include 96 apartment lofts and 4,800 square feet of commercial/retail space.

