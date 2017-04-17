1 arrested, 1 flees after shooting at...

1 arrested, 1 flees after shooting at SUV

20 hrs ago

Tyler police have identified Dawalus Hampton, 36, as one of the suspects arrested after a Sunday morning shooting incident that is likely linked to an earlier disturbance at a club on Palace Avenue. According to a Tyler Police Department news release, a person called 911 from their SUV around 5:30 a.m. Sunday and reported being followed by a sedan.

