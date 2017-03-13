Young artists grab spotlight at Tyler Museum of Arta s High School Art Exhibition April 2-30
About 100 young artists in the region will soon experience the thrill of having one of their works displayed in a museum. Tyler Museum of Art will present its 13th Annual High School Art Exhibition April 2-30.
