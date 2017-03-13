Writing workshop gives East Texans a way to express themselves and preserve their legacy for family
Gillian Shepard, 68, who grew up in England, married "a very cute American sailor" in her youth and eventually moved to Tyler, is learning memoir writing because she wants her grandchildren's children to know about her experiences. "I'm not doing it to publish; I'm just doing it for my family down the line," she said.
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 11
|colleenscott4216
|25
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 6
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb '17
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb '17
|Inquisitor
|2
