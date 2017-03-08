Witnesses break up aggravated assault at The Village at Cumberland Park; suspect arrested
Two witnesses broke up an aggravated assault at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of The Village at Cumberland Park near the southwest corner of the shopping center. Tyler police were told that a couple was out in the parking lot smoking a cigarette when the suspect, identified as Chad Boening, 35, walked up to them and produced a large knife.
