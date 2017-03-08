Witnesses break up aggravated assault...

Witnesses break up aggravated assault at The Village at Cumberland Park; suspect arrested

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two witnesses broke up an aggravated assault at 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of The Village at Cumberland Park near the southwest corner of the shopping center. Tyler police were told that a couple was out in the parking lot smoking a cigarette when the suspect, identified as Chad Boening, 35, walked up to them and produced a large knife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler Sat colleenscott4216 25
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 6 Notedwilliamskid 13
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb 9 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,917 • Total comments across all topics: 279,501,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC