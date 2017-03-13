Warrants: Standoff suspect connected to Colombian cartel, son also charged
Additional charges have been filed against a father and son involved in an hours-long standoff on March 1 in North Tyler. On that day, Mario Leon Arroyo, 51, and his son Noe Esau Arroyo, 25, were both arrested.
