Warrants: Standoff suspect connected ...

Warrants: Standoff suspect connected to Colombian cartel, son also charged

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KLTV Tyler

Additional charges have been filed against a father and son involved in an hours-long standoff on March 1 in North Tyler. On that day, Mario Leon Arroyo, 51, and his son Noe Esau Arroyo, 25, were both arrested.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tyler Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler 8 min scn 26
News Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07) Mar 6 Notedwilliamskid 13
Commissioner Cary Nix Feb 27 SmithCounty Watch... 1
Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15) Feb 18 Kay 2
Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15) Feb 12 Curious 15
Why are black people so loud? (May '10) Feb '17 SortingHat 269
Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club Feb '17 Inquisitor 2
See all Tyler Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tyler Forum Now

Tyler Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tyler Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Ireland
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
 

Tyler, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC