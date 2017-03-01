UT Tyler professor Kouider Mokhtari takes on bold literacy intervention at Jones Elementary School
University of Texas at Tyler student Myra Land works with fourth graders Keiunna Hudson, Kaelie Ramirez, Ta'Covien Bell and Juan Felix during an after school literacy intervention pilot program at Jones Elementary School Thursday March 2, 2017. The program is spearheaded by Dr. Kouider Mokhtari and aims to bring struggling students up to grade level in just a few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|5 hr
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 1
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC