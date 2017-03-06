UT Tyler brings emergency alert app back online after February accidental alerts
University of Texas at Tyler nursing students Shauna Mathew, Catie Lim and Stephanie Newman stand outside of the David G. and Jacqueline Braithwaite Building after an all alert was given following an emergency alert on the campus Thursday Feb. 23, 2017. According to Beverley Golden, spokeswoman for UT Tyler, an employee accidentally sent the alert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Notedwilliamskid
|13
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 1
|nicoleg
|24
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb 18
|Kay
|2
|Corruption at the Smith County Sheriff's Office... (Mar '15)
|Feb 12
|Curious
|15
|Why are black people so loud? (May '10)
|Feb 9
|SortingHat
|269
|Your a wonderful woman at Timeout Gentlemans club
|Feb 8
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC