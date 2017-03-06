UT Tyler brings emergency alert app back online after February accidental alerts

University of Texas at Tyler nursing students Shauna Mathew, Catie Lim and Stephanie Newman stand outside of the David G. and Jacqueline Braithwaite Building after an all alert was given following an emergency alert on the campus Thursday Feb. 23, 2017. According to Beverley Golden, spokeswoman for UT Tyler, an employee accidentally sent the alert.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.