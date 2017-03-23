Tyler Quilt Show displays the various techniques and styles of quilting
Quilts of all colors and designs will be on display Saturday during the second day of the 36th Annual Tyler Quilt Show, which is hosted by the Quilters Guild of East Texas. Categories of quilts include: traditional bed quilts, art quilts, modern quilts, hand-quilted quilts, machine-quilted quilts, wall pieces, lap quilts, baby quilts and embroidered creations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Tyler Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does any remember the star day boot camp (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Mike
|7
|Overton Police Chief Fired Over City's Lack Of ... (Mar '07)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|14
|Ex Wife will not stop harassing new wife (Mar '10)
|Mar 23
|tyler sux
|36
|Kerry Cook case
|Mar 23
|ABC
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Tyler
|Mar 15
|smithc9211
|27
|Commissioner Cary Nix
|Feb 27
|SmithCounty Watch...
|1
|Margaret Pulsipher (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Kay
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tyler Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC